'Sumalatha to consult supporters before deciding on next move '

Mysuru: With the BJP conceding Mandya Lok Sabha segment to its National Democratic Alliance partner, the JD(S), the move of Independent MP A Sumalatha, who has pledged her allegiance to the saffron party, assumes significance.
According to president of Akhila Karnataka Ambareesh Abhimanigala Sangha and a confidant of Sumalatha, Belur Somashekar, the Mandya MP would convene a meeting of all supporters at her house in Mandya in the next few days, consult them and then take a decision on the future course of action.
Somashekar said that Sumalatha had made it clear that she had no political interest outside Mandya, and wanted to seek re-election on a BJP ticket.
(Published 23 March 2024, 23:04 IST)