Sure of getting BJP ticket: Sumalatha

Lok Sabha member Sumalatha has exuded confidence on getting BJP ticket from Mandya, for the upcoming general election.
Speaking to media persons in Mandya on Monday, Sumalatha said, “It is the BJP government which brought in a law to give reservation for women in parliament and legislatures. Hence, the BJP will field women wherever possible. Thus, I am confident of getting the ticket in Mandya segment”. She said that she had nothing against the JD(S).
“If I am declared as the candidate, I will meet the JD(S) leaders and seek their support. If JD(S) gets the ticket, I will be with them”, Sumalatha said.
“I supported Darshan Puttannaiah, who contested from the Melkote constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections. I am confident that he will extend support to me in the LS elections," Sumalatha said.
