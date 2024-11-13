Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Hope people of Wayanad give me chance to represent them: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka made the statement during her visit to polling booths in Wayanad, where voting is currently taking place for the Lok Sabha by-election.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 05:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 05:27 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us