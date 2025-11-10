<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Election Commission on Monday announced that local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on December 9 and 11.</p>.<p>Polling in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts will be held on December 9.</p>.Kerala government orders probe into children singing 'RSS song' onboard newly inaugurated Vande Bharat.<p>Voters in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts will cast their votes on December 11.</p>.<p>Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, and the votes will be counted on December 13.</p>.<p>The last date for filing nominations is November 21, scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 22, and the final date for withdrawal of nominations is November 24.</p>.<p>State Election Commissioner A Shajahan announced that polls will be conducted in 1,199 of the 1,200 local bodies in Kerala, with Mattannur Municipality excluded as its council’s term is valid until 2027.</p>.<p>The elections will cover 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities, and six corporations, making up a total of 23,512 wards.</p>.<p>There will be 33,746 polling stations across the state, and 2,84,30,761 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 2,841 NRI voters, Shajahan said.</p>.<p>He also announced that the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect with immediate effect. </p>