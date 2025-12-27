<p>India on Friday expressed grave concern over what it described as unremitting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/another-hindu-man-lynched-in-bangladesh-over-extortion-charges-interim-govt-led-by-yunus-denies-communal-angle-3842880">hostilities against minorities</a> in Bangladesh, saying more than 2,900 incidents of violence have been documented during the tenure of the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus. New Delhi demanded strict action against those responsible for recent attacks, including the lynching of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh last week.</p><p>External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said independent sources have recorded over 2,900 cases of violence against minorities, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, involving killings, arson and land grabbing. He stressed that such incidents cannot be dismissed as media exaggeration or brushed aside as routine political violence.</p><p>India condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das and said the perpetrators must be brought to justice. Bangladeshi authorities have arrested 12 people in connection with the case. Jaiswal also referred to another recent incident in which Amrit Mondal alias Samrat was killed by a mob in Rajbari town, linking it to the deteriorating security situation and hostility towards minorities.</p>.Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh over 'extortion' charges; interim govt led by Yunus denies communal angle.<p>The remarks came amid renewed political instability in Bangladesh following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent face of last year’s protests that led to the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government. India rejected attempts by certain elements in Bangladesh to link New Delhi to Hadi’s death, calling such claims false.</p><p>Jaiswal said India is closely monitoring developments in the neighbouring country and reiterated its support for peace, stability and free, fair, inclusive and participatory parliamentary elections, scheduled for February 12.</p><p>Reacting cautiously to the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman Tarique Rahman to Dhaka after 17 years, India said the development should be viewed in the context of its consistent support for democratic processes in Bangladesh.</p><p>India also underlined its desire for close, friendly relations with Bangladesh’s people.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>