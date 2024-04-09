Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress's A K Antony says his son should be defeated in Kerala; BJP candidate Anil reacts

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress senior leader A K Antony has said that his son Anil Antony, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, should get defeated.
"Anil should be defeated. Congress candidate Anto Antony will win. Congress is my religion," Antony told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
Reacting to it, Anil told a section of media that he was feeling pity for his father who backs Gandhi family and individuals like Anto Antony, who he claims made anti-national remarks regarding the Pulwama incident. "I have due respects for Antony who is now 84. Congress has many outdated leaders who howl at the moon," he said.
When asked if he would campaign against Anil and for the three-time MP Anto Antony in Pathanamthitta, Antony said that he was keeping off from campaigns owing to post-Covid health issues.
Antony also said that this election is a do or die battle to save the nation from attempts by BJP to sabotage the spirit of the Constitution, particularly concerning diversity and citizenship.
he also added that the BJP would not even become runner-up in any of the 20 seats in Kerala. While the BJP made some gains in 2019 owing to the Sabarimala issue, Antony said that this election would mark BJP's end in Kerala.
