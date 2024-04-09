Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress's A K Antony says his son should be defeated in Kerala; BJP candidate Anil reacts

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress senior leader A K Antony has said that his son Anil Antony, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, should get defeated.

"Anil should be defeated. Congress candidate Anto Antony will win. Congress is my religion," Antony told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Reacting to it, Anil told a section of media that he was feeling pity for his father who backs Gandhi family and individuals like Anto Antony, who he claims made anti-national remarks regarding the Pulwama incident. "I have due respects for Antony who is now 84. Congress has many outdated leaders who howl at the moon," he said.