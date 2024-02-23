Lok Sabha polls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar BJP's frontrunner for Thiruvananthapuram seat

BJP sources told DH that at present Chandrasekhar was the frontrunner as the candidate in Thiruvananthapuram.

There was speculation that Rajeev would contest from Bangalore Central, a seat that the BJP has held since its creation in 2009. However, some leaders in the state BJP feel that the incumbent PC Mohan is still the preferred choice in terms of winnability.

Even as his parents are Malayalis, the 59 year old industrialist-turned politician was born at Ahmedabad and settled in Bengaluru.

Sources said that Chandrasekhar could get considerable support from the upper caste Hindu Nair community, the second largest Hindu community in Kerala, as various Nair outfits had openly hailed his elevation as union minister earlier. Being a successful industrialist, he could also make an influence among the young voters of Thiruvananthapuram.