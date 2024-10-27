17 VPs, 71 gen secretaries: Kharge approves jumbo list of MP Congress Committee

<p>New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday approved a jumbo list of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), appointing several new office-bearers.</p>.<p>The party released a list of 17 vice presidents and 71 general secretaries of the MP Congress besides a list of 16 executive committee members.</p>.Maha 'yudh' unfolds in Maharashtra; 'peeping' Kharge steals spotlight from Priyanka's nomination filing.<p>The executive members for the state PCC include former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.</p>.<p>The state PCC includes 33 permanent invitees and 40 special invitees.</p>