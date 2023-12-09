Next Madhya Pradesh CM decision likely on Monday as BJP legislature meet called

In August 2004, when Uma Bharti resigned as chief minister, the party's senior leaders Pramod Mahajan and Arun Jaitley were sent as central observers to the state. In November 2005, when Babulal Gaur resigned from the top post in the state, Rajnath Singh was sent as a central observer to help legislators pick the new chief minister. At that time, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected as the leader of the legislative party.