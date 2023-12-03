Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results Live: Counting of votes to be held at 52 centres amid tight security
The Election Commission will soon start declaring the results of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Most exit polls have given the BJP an edge in the state. Will Congress be able to prove them wrong? Follow constituency-wise result updates only with DH!
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 23:21 IST
The state saw a record voter turnout of 77.82 per cent, 2.19 per cent more than the 2018 elections
BJP is going to form the government with a huge majority, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of results
Counting of votes for all 230 assembly seats to begin at 8 am on Sunday (December 3) at 52 district headquarters amid tight security, according to a top poll official
Chances of BJP forming government in Madhya Pradesh are high, says Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan
Congress alleges tampering with postal ballot box in Ujjain
Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Saturday alleged that the paper seals on a box containing postal ballots were found to be broken, a claim the returning officer denied.
(PTI)
Constituencies with the lowest win margins in 2018
1. In Gwalior South, Congress candidate Praveen Pathak defeated BJP candidate Narayan Singh Kushwah by a margin of 121 votes.
2. In Suwasra, Congress candidate Dang Hardeepsingh defeated BJP candidate Radheshyam Nanalal Patidar by a margin of 350 votes.
3. In Jaora, BJP candidate Rajendra Pandey 'Raju Bhaiya' defeated Congress candidate K K Sing Kalukheda by a margin of 511 votes.
4. In Jabalpur North, Congress candidate Vinay Saxena defeated BJP candidate Sharad Jain by a margin of 578 votes.
5. In Bina, BJP candidate Mahesh Rai defeated Congress candidate Shashi Kathoria by a margin of 632 votes.
Here is how Madhya Pradesh's political map looked after the 2018 Assembly elections
(Published 02 December 2023, 22:31 IST)