Madhya Pradesh elections: A look at seat-sharing strategy and number of votes each party garnered in 2018

The Election Commission (EC) declared last month that polls for Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 to elect members for its 230-member Legislative Assembly. The results for the same will be declared on December 3.
In this article, we'll examine MP's performance in the 2018 polls as the state gets closer to the date of this year's Assembly election.
The results of the same year's elections showed a closely fought match between BJP and Congress. The election resulted in a hung Assembly, with Congress securing the most seats (114), but not crossing the majority mark.
According to the data shared by Election Commission of India, the following political parties participated in 2018:
1. Indian National Congress
2. Bharatiya Janata Party
3. Bahujan Samaj Party
4. Samajwadi Party
5. Independents
The diagram above shows the parties and the number of seats they won in the MP.
The votes for 2018 elections were counted on December 11 the same year amid continuous fluctuation of votes. The final result was declared the next day with Congress emerging as the single-largest party by winning 114 seats, while BJP having 109 seats in its kitty.
Bahujan Samaj Party won 2 seats, Samajwadi Party won 1 seat, and 4 seats were won by Independents.
Congress claimed the support of 1 MLA of Samajwadi Party, 2 MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party, and 4 Independents.
On December 12, 2018, Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned from the CM's post due to lack of majority.
This was the year when Congress, after 15 years, came back to power in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath took oath as the new chief minister of the state on December 17, 2018.
(Data and inputs from ADR and EC)