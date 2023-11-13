MP polls: Amit Shah accuses Congress of neglecting OBCs, opposing Mandal Commission report

"It was the Narendra Modi government that gave respect to this community by giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission. There are 27 OBC ministers in the Union government. The BJP-led Centre has given 27 pc (OBC) reservation in NEET exams, medical PG, Central and Navodaya schools. The BJP government also waived fees upto Rs 1 lakh of OBC students in the IITs," Shah said.