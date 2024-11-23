Home
BJP's Hambarde takes leads over Congress rival with 12,283 votes in Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll

Hambarde is locked in a straight fight against the Congress candidate, who polled 1,69,585 votes against his 1,81,868.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 07:47 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 07:47 IST
