BJP's Hambarde takes leads over Congress rival with 12,283 votes in Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll

<p>Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP's Santukrao Hambarde is leading by 12,283 votes over his Congress rival Ravindra Chavan as per the latest counting figures shared by the Election Commission.</p>.<p>Hambarde is locked in a straight fight against the Congress candidate, who polled 1,69,585 votes against his 1,81,868.</p>.<p>The bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26. Ravindra Chavan is his son.</p>.<p>Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha poll for the Nanded seat as a BJP candidate, had defeated Ashok Chavan then with the Congress. Chikhalikar lost the 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Nanded to Vasant Chavan by more than 59,000 votes.</p>.<p>While veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan joined the BJP in February this year, Chikhalikar is now with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and is contesting the assembly poll from Loha in Nanded, which he has represented twice as an MLA. </p>