Congress wins Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26. Ravindra Chavan is his son.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 16:56 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 16:56 IST
