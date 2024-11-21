Fact Check | Audio clips of Sule & Patole shared by BJP likely AI-generated, evidence shows

Screenshots of online handles posting the viral audio clips.
Credit: Screenshots/X/Modified by Logically Facts
Screenshot of the audio clip posted from the official X account of the BJP.
A screenshot of TrueMedia’s analysis of the audio clip.
(Source: Screenshot/TrueMedia via DAU)
Screenshot of the audio clip posted from the official X account of the BJP.
Screenshot of the audio clip posted from the official X account of the BJP.
A screenshot of TrueMedia’s analysis of the audio clip.
(Source: Screenshot/TrueMedia via DAU)
Screenshot of the audio clip posted from the official X account of the BJP.
A screenshot of TrueMedia’s analysis of the audio clip.
(Source: Screenshot/TrueMedia via DAU)
Published 21 November 2024, 10:36 IST