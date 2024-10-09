Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | For Maharashtra MVA, it's time to analyse what happened in Haryana

<p>Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which was riding high over the success in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra and preparing for the Vidhan Sabha polls, got a shock because of the Haryana results where the Congress lost and BJP came to power for a third time. </p><p>The results of Haryana have given a boost to the ruling Maha Yuti. </p><p>The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls are expected to be held in mid-November. </p><p>The two diametrically opposite coalitions, Maha Yuti (NDA) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A bloc) face multiple challenges as they go to people - making it one of the most difficult elections to predict. </p>.Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Arrogance, looking down on regional parties recipe for disaster, says TMC MP on Congress poll rout.<p>While the exact seat sharing of both fronts is set to emerge, there is also movement of leaders within and outside the alliance and this is going to increase next week. </p><p>The Maha Yuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi are aiming to release the first list of candidates by Dussehra. </p><p>Reacting to the results of Haryana, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots for the BJP and Maha Yuti, said that the results have shown that fake narrative will not work. </p>.Haryana Assembly Election 2024 | State Congress unit chief, assembly speaker among key losers in polls.<p>“They were banking on fake narratives but it crashed in Haryana and it is not going to work in Maharashtra,” said Fadnavis.</p><p>However, state Congress President Nana Patole disagreed. </p><p>“Even though BJP won in Haryana, the same will not happen in Maharashtra. The situation in both states is different. The people of Maharashtra are fed up with the corrupt BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government. This government has reached the pinnacle of corruption. BJP's insidious plan to win election by creating quarrels in the name of caste and religion will not succeed,” said Patole, a former Legislative Assembly Speaker. “People of Maharashtra will not rest until they remove this government,” he said. </p>