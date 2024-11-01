Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ahead of polls, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar successfully goes through angioplasty

Popularly known as Balasaheb Ambedkar (70), the veteran lawyer-activist-politician, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday following chest pain, after which angiography was performed.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:06 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 09:06 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPrakash Ambedkar

