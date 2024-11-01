Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ahead of polls, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar successfully goes through angioplasty

<p>Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aged founder-President Prakash Ambedkar on Friday underwent a successful angioplasty in Pune. </p><p>Popularly known as Balasaheb Ambedkar (70), the veteran lawyer-activist-politician, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday following chest pain, after which angiography was performed. </p><p>A small blockage has been found in the right coronary artery, after which angioplasty was suggested by cardiologists.</p>.VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar hospitalised after chest pain; condition stable.<p>“Balasaheb Ambedkar’s angioplasty was successful. Balasaheb would be under observation in the ICU for the next 24 hours. The Ambedkar family thanks everyone for their support and messages,” the VBA said in a brief statement. </p><p>VBA State President Rekha Tai Thakur, with the support of the Election Coordination Committee, Manifesto Committee and Media and Research Department, will be leading the campaign of VBA for the next few days.</p><p>From March this year, Ambedkar has been travelling extensively because of back to back elections - Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. </p>