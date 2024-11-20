Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Akola school headmistress booked for delay in handing over designated poll booth

Assistant Returning Officer of Akola West constituency P Z Bhosale on Tuesday said the school principal and an employee refused to open the room lock, forcing the poll staff to wait outside.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 00:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 00:16 IST
India NewsAkolaMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us