Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Akola school headmistress booked for delay in handing over designated poll booth

<p>Akola: Election officials have registered a case against the woman principal of a school in Akola over alleged delay in handing over the room on its premises designated as a polling booth for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, an official said.</p>.<p>Assistant Returning Officer of Akola West constituency P Z Bhosale on Tuesday said the school principal and an employee refused to open the room lock, forcing the poll staff to wait outside.</p>.<p>The case was registered for disobeying the orders of the Returning Officer under section 132 of the Representation of the People's Act.</p>