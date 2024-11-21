Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Assembly of people prohibited near all counting centres in Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Thursday issued an order prohibiting any assembly of people in 300-metre radius of all the 36 counting centres in the city.</p>.<p>Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly were held on Wednesday and votes will be counted on Saturday.</p>.<p>Mumbai comprises 36 assembly constituencies.</p>.<p>No person, other than an official engaged with the election process or public servant engaged in duty, shall loiter or form any assembly within 300 metres radius from any counting centre, a police official said.</p>.<p>The order is effective from 6 am on November 21 till midnight on November 24, the police said.</p>