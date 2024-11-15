Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Batenge to katenge' is about unity, some leaders have failed to grasp its meaning: Fadnavis

The slogan, frequently used by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the campaign trail for the November 20 Maharashtra polls, has united the opposition in its condemnation, which claims it has communal overtones, while even some ruling alliance leaders have frowned on it.