Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP nears finalising seat-sharing arrangement, may contest 160-170 seats

Sources involved in the talks with partners of the Mahayuti Alliance said that several rounds of talks took place to finalise seats for the 288-member assembly, and talks over only a handful remain now.
Amrita Madhukalya
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 17:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 17:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us