Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress demands sacking of DGP Rashmi Shukla

On September 24, the Congress wrote to ECI seeking her removal from top police post in the state.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 13:01 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 13:01 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsDGPMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

