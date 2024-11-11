Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress on Sunday suspended 28 rebel candidates for six years for "anti-party" activity.</p>.<p>These candidates from 22 assembly constituencies are in the fray for the November 20 elections against the official nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).</p>.Assam: BJP, Congress claim gunshots fired at each other's supporters in bypoll-bound Samaguri.<p>Prominent leaders who faced action include former minister Rajendra Mulak (Ramtek constituency), Yagnyavalk Jichkar (Katol), Kamal Vyawhare (Kasba), Manoj Shinde (Kopri Pachpakhadi), and Aaba Bagul (Parvati).</p>.<p>This decision has been taken on directives of AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, a Congress statement said. </p>