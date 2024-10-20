Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Crucial Konkan belt all set to witness a battle of Senas

For decades, the Mumbai-Konkan region, which now has 12 Lok Sabha seats and 75 Vidhan Sabha seats have been influenced by the late Balasaheb Thackeray - because a large number of people who worked in Mumbai came from Konkan districts and it was a money order economy.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 12:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Helium connection 

On August 18, 1868, during the solar eclipse, Vijaydurg Fort was the site for the shortest distance between the Sun and the Earth. Hence, the famous French scientist Jenson and geologist Lockier came here and built rectangular platforms on which their telescopes were positioned. It was during this observation that scientists observed a yellow ring surrounding the Sun. On further research - it was named Helium gas.

Konkan:

Total Districts: 7

Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg 

Konkan is the coastal belt of Maharashtra

Konkan is known for its tourism, food, fish, cashew, mangoes

Alphonso mangoes of Ratnagiri is famous all over the world

South Konkan is known for its money-order-economy

Fishing, horticulture, agriculture are revenue earners

Total Lok Sabha seats: 12

Total Vidhan Sabha seats: 75

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019

Shiv Sena 29, 

Congress 4

BJP 27

NCP 6

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3

Samajwadi Party 2, 

MNS 1 

CPI (M) 

Independents 2

Lok Sabha elections 2024

Shiv Sena (ES) - 3

Shiv Sena (UBT) - 3

BJP  - 3

Congress - 1

NCP (AP) - 1 

NCP (SP) - 1

Lok Sabha polls 2019

BJP - 4

Shiv Sena - 7

NCP - 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 12:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsShiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)Eknath ShindeShiv SenaKonkan BeltMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us