Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Crucial Konkan belt all set to witness a battle of Senas

On August 18, 1868, during the solar eclipse, Vijaydurg Fort was the site for the shortest distance between the Sun and the Earth. Hence, the famous French scientist Jenson and geologist Lockier came here and built rectangular platforms on which their telescopes were positioned. It was during this observation that scientists observed a yellow ring surrounding the Sun. On further research - it was named Helium gas.
Total Districts: 7
Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg
Konkan is the coastal belt of Maharashtra
Konkan is known for its tourism, food, fish, cashew, mangoes
Alphonso mangoes of Ratnagiri is famous all over the world
South Konkan is known for its money-order-economy
Fishing, horticulture, agriculture are revenue earners
Total Lok Sabha seats: 12
Total Vidhan Sabha seats: 75
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019
Shiv Sena 29,
Congress 4
BJP 27
NCP 6
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3
Samajwadi Party 2,
MNS 1
CPI (M)
Independents 2
Shiv Sena (ES) - 3
Shiv Sena (UBT) - 3
BJP - 3
Congress - 1
NCP (AP) - 1
NCP (SP) - 1
BJP - 4
Shiv Sena - 7
NCP - 1
