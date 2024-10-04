Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 | Increase reservation cap from 50% to 70%: NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar

<p>Mumbai: Amid demand of caste surveys across India and the ongoing Marathas-vs-Other Backward Classes reservation issue in Maharashtra, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday suggested to increase the 50 per cent cap on reservation to 75 per cent. </p><p>The octogenarian Pawar, one of the seniormost leaders of India with close to six decades in politics, called for Centre’s intervention to resolve the issue. </p>.'Sharad Pawar asked me to join his party': BJP's Harshvardhan Patil after meeting NCP(SP) chief.<p>Pawar said that a Constitutional amendment must be brought in to increase the reservation. </p><p>“If in Tamil Nadu it can be 78 per cent, why can't it be 75 per cent in Maharashtra,” said Pawar, adding that the Centre has to take a lead on this issue. “We will support them,” he said.</p>