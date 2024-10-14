Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Left parties to hold convention in Nashik on Oct 16

The Nashik Convention will reiterate the need to resoundingly defeat the BJP-NDA in the coming Vidhan Sabha elections.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 08:15 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 08:15 IST
