Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Left parties to hold convention in Nashik on Oct 16

<p>Mumbai: The group of Left and progressive parties have asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi leadership to adopt an inclusive approach to seat-sharing and accept pro-people policies in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls. </p><p>The group of parties held their joint meeting on Sunday and is set to hold a grand state-level convention in Nashik on 16 October. </p><p>Thousands of people from all over the state will attend this convention. </p><p>The Nashik Convention will reiterate the need to resoundingly defeat the BJP-NDA in the coming Vidhan Sabha elections. </p><p>The grouping demanded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-I.N.D.I.A. bloc) must declare alternative pro-people policies and must also adopt an inclusive approach to seat adjustments with all the progressive parties.</p><p>The Nashik Convention will also remind the MVA that although it won 31 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections in Maharashtra, with the broad support of all anti-BJP-RSS forces in the state, the difference in the voting percentage between the MVA and the NDA in the state in that election was merely 0.4 per cent (44 per cent to MVA, as against 43.6 per cent to NDA).</p><p> It will also caution the MVA to take inclusive and comprehensive steps to ensure that the coming Maharashtra assembly elections do not go the Haryana way. </p><p>The progressive parties authorised the following four leaders to hold discussions with the MVA - Jayant Patil, ex-MLC (PWP), Abu Asim Azmi, MLA (SP), Dr Ashok Dhawale (CPI-M), and Dr Bhalchandra Kango (CPI). </p><p>The meeting at Mumbai on October 13 was attended by Jayant Patil, ex-MLC, Prof S V Jadhav and Adv Rajendra Korde of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), Meraj Siddiqui and Rahul Gaikwad of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Dr Bhalchandra Kango, Subhash Lande, Prakash Reddy, Adv Raju Desale and Prof Ram Baheti of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Dr Ashok Dhawale, Kisan Gujar, Dr S K Rege and Shailendra Kamble of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), and Kishor Dhamale of the Satyashodhak Communist Party (SCP).</p>