<p>New Delhi: A church body and senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> on Tuesday condemned the "alarming rise" in attacks on Christians in various States during the Christmas season, saying it "gravely undermines" India's constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion.</p><p>The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) expressed "deep anguish" over the "targeted incidents, especially against peaceful carol singers and congregations gathered in churches to pray". The CBCI said it "gravely undermines India’s constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and the right to live and worship without fear".</p><p>It said it is "particularly shocked by the viral video from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, where a visually challenged woman attending a Christmas programme was publicly abused and physically harassed by BJP City vice president Anju Bhargava and by reports of anti-national groups disrupting Christmas gatherings".</p>.Kerala bishop expresses concern over attack on Christians.<p>Demanding that Bhargava be expelled from the BJP, the CBCI said equally disturbing is the circulation of "hate-filled digital posters in Chhattisgarh", reportedly calling for a bandh on December 24 against Christians.</p><p>It urged Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments and the Union government to take "urgent, visible action" against all individuals and organisations spreading hatred and violence.</p>. <p>Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal claimed that the "true face" of the BJP's "rabid hatred towards Christianity" is exposed, as their leaders will "go to any lengths to insult" minorities in India, even if that means attacking a blind woman.</p><p>Referring to an incident in Kerala's Palakkad where rightwing workers attacked a children’s carol choir, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been "putting up a great farce for years pretending to show newfound love for Christians", but his party and the Sangh Parivar "reveal their true character every single time".</p>. <p>"Matters have escalated so far that the state remains mum as entire villages boycott Christians from entering. Be it Jabalpur, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Odisha or any other BJP-ruled State — Sangh Parivar goons have attacked Christians in an organised fashion, with total complicity of the ruling regime," he posted on X.</p><p>"It is a warning to all minorities that the BJP’s parochial, hate-filled agenda cannot tolerate India’s pluralism and will relentlessly attack everyone that doesn’t fit into their hate-filled worldview," he said.</p>