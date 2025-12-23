Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Church body, Congress condemn 'alarming rise' in attacks on Christians

'Narendra Modi has been putting up a great farce for years pretending to show newfound love for Christians, but his party and the Sangh Parivar reveal their true character every single time'
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 11:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 11:03 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaChristiansK C Venugopal

Follow us on :

Follow Us