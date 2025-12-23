Russian strike on Ukraine kills three including 4-year-old child: Zelenskyy

<p>Kyiv: A massive Russian strike on Ukraine on Tuesday killed at least three people, including a four-year-old child, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.</p><p>"This Russian strike sends an extremely clear signal about Russia's priorities. An attack was carried out essentially in the midst of negotiations aimed at ending this war," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.</p>.'Stuck as war criminal': Indian student, held by Ukraine amid war, urges PM Modi for help in returning home.<p>Zelenskyy urged Ukraine's Western partners to increase pressure on Moscow.</p>