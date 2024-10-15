Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Mahayuti has spent its last few days bestowing gifts on Adani Group: Congress

'The Mahayuti’s electoral future is bleak, but before it loses power, it must safeguard Modani’s financial future,' said Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 10:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 10:07 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraAdani GroupNCPShiv SenaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us