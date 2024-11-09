Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | MLA Sunil Tingre sent notice to Sharad Pawar asking him not to defame him in Porsche case, says Supriya Sule

Sule, who is the working president of NCP (SP), was speaking on Friday at a rally in support of party candidate Bapu Pathare contesting the November 20 assembly election from the Vadgaon Sheri constituency in Pune.