Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Out of Maha Yuti, Mahadev Jankar faces acid test as his Rashtriya Samaj Paksha goes to polls alone

Jankar is a mass leader in his own right and has tremendous grass-roots connect across the state.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 03:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 03:08 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us