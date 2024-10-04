Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | PM Narendra Modi to launch projects for CM Eknath Shinde’s bastion

<p>Thane: In the run up to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-assembly-election-2024">Legislative Assembly polls</a>, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> would launch a series of projects for Thane - the bastion of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a> - aimed at transforming the transportation in the hustling-bustling city that neighbours the financial capital of Mumbai. </p><p>Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> and their Cabinet colleagues would be present in the mega event. </p><p>Kalyan MP and Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party leader Dr Shrikant Shinde and Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske among others who would be present. </p><p>The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 12,200 crore. </p><p>The total length of the project is 29 km with 20 elevated and 2 underground stations. This ambitious infrastructure project is a key initiative to address the growing transportation needs of Thane, a major industrial and commercial hub in Maharashtra. </p>.Maharashtra Elections | Is a century on a turning pitch possible?.<p>Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane worth around Rs 3,310 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity from South Mumbai to Thane.</p><p>Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the new Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC ) to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The high rise administrative building of TMC will provide benefits to citizens of Thane by accommodating most Municipal offices at a centrally located building.</p><p>The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Phase-1 of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project worth around Rs 2,550 crore. </p><p>The project comprises construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and integrated utility infrastructure.</p>