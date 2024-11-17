Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Refinery project still a political issue in Konkan between Shinde and Uddhav Sena

The Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL) is touted to be the biggest super-refinery complex in the world.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 05:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 05:26 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsEknath ShindeUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us