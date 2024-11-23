Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Two independents win, down from 13 in 2019

<p>Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Two independent candidates won in the Maharashtra assembly polls, results of which were declared on Saturday.</p>.<p>Sharaddada Sonawane emerged victorious from Junnar seat in Pune district, while Shivaji Shattupa Patil won from Changad in Kolhapur.</p>.<p>Incidentally, the outgoing assembly had 13 independent MLAs.</p>.<p>A total of 4,136 candidates were in the fray for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, of which 2,086 were independents.</p>.<p>Sonawane, who rebelled against the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and contested as an independent, defeated NCP (SP) candidate Satyashil Sherkar by a margin of 6664 votes. Sonawane secured 73,355 votes, while Sherkar received 66,691.</p>.<p>Sitting NCP MLA Atul Benke, who was the Maha Yuti's official candidate, was pushed to third place. He managed to get 48,100 votes.</p>.<p>In the Chandgad, Shivaji Patil won by a margin of 24,134 votes against NCP candidate Rajesh Narsinhrao Patil. </p>