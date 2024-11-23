Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Two independents win, down from 13 in 2019

Sharaddada Sonawane emerged victorious from Junnar seat in Pune district, while Shivaji Shattupa Patil won from Changad in Kolhapur.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 15:21 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 15:21 IST
