Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Will open files of all Maha Yuti ministers, leaders after MVA comes to power: Aaditya Thackeray

<p>Mumbai: Days before announcement of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said it would open the files of all the Maha Yuti leaders as soon as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power after the polls. </p><p>"We will open the files of all their ministers and leaders," Aaditya said, hitting out at the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP dispensation.</p><p>This is for the first time that Aaditya addressed the Dussehra rally from the historic Shivaji Park.</p><p>"I have come here several times…I had seen my grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray speaking from this place…I have seen my father Uddhav Thackeray speaking from this place…when my grandfather addressed, my father never spoke…even when my father spoke, I never addressed…. but today let me assure you when he comes, I will stop speaking," he said. </p><p>However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Aaditya has grown up into a good mass leader. "Maharashtra has a lot of hopes from you," Raut said. </p><p>"There is corruption from A to Z…and there are several As and Bs till Zs…we will not spare them," Aaditya said, adding that in the elections the 'khoke sarkar' will be wiped out. "In one month, our government is coming," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said. </p><p>Aaditya said that the government is in a mess. "Investments have gone away to Gujarat from here," he added.</p>