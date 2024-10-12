Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Will open files of all Maha Yuti ministers, leaders after MVA comes to power: Aaditya Thackeray

For the first time that Aaditya addressed the Dussehra rally from the historic Shivaji Park.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 15:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 15:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraAaditya ThackerayMVAShiv Sena (UBT)Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us