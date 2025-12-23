Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

How open schooling is redefining high school education in India

NIOS study resources undergo the same degree of scrutiny as those from popular boards such as the CBSE, as it is also a national board with NCERT textbooks.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 21:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 21:00 IST
India NewsEducationNIOS

Follow us on :

Follow Us