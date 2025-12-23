<p>Educationalists have long complained about the lack of flexibility and adaptability in the Indian education system, raising questions about the quality of the nation’s educational landscape. Since the NEP 2020 was proposed in the Parliament, the discussion, although more focused on higher education, has intensified. The reform emphasises the modernisation of Indian education, elevating it to the equivalent, at least in terms of age group and learning outcomes, of the norms set by regulatory bodies worldwide.</p>.<p>This discourse must also emphasise high school education, because career choices and academic futures typically hinge on decisions made at this juncture. However, aligning the education infrastructure with the promises of the New Education Policy 2020 is likely a long-term national project, regardless of how urgent the need may be. Until then, NIOS is the most effective enabler of the two central values codified in the NEP: inclusivity and flexibility.</p>.<p>According to a news report published on November 2, 2025, Karnataka saw a 120% jump in National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) enrollment. The spike was driven by three MoUs aimed at bringing quality high school education to the doorsteps of minority communities, rural citizens, and those who have had to drop out of school.</p>.<p>In terms of flexibility, the educational board has gained traction among learners balancing their ambitions beyond academia, preparing for entrance exams, or pursuing a flexible, comprehensive development roadmap through pre-college distance education.</p>.<p>We have all read reports about how learners from Karnataka, especially JEE and NEET aspirants, are increasingly opting for the NIOS higher secondary course. Anyone who has worked in the education sector long enough would attest that the choice has also become popular beyond Karnataka.</p>.<p>This indicates that perceptions of homeschooling or switching boards have changed. What was once signalled as academic incompetence is now a strategic move for ambitious learners seeking admission to the country’s leading institutions.</p>.<p>The flexibility also appeals to those undergoing athletic training for district or national representation in sports, or to those passionate about hands-on careers who remain keen to acquire a school-level education in traditional subjects rather than full-fledged vocational education. NIOS, with its flexible examination schedule, has enabled athletes to pursue training and competition without disrupting their education.</p>.<p>Conversely, NIOS allows learners to spread their exams across the public exams, held twice a year, and the two sets of on-demand exams in months without public exams. Naturally, the flexible exam schedule option helps accommodate additional commitments, including sports and vocational training, as well as learning difficulties. </p>.<p><strong>Generational shift in priorities</strong></p>.<p>Another notable change in educational approaches is that millennial parents’ priorities differ from those of their parents. Education experts, consultants, advisors, and child psychologists note that today's parents are focused on ensuring that their wards have a different school experience. They value future-proof, employable skills, readiness for international education or opportunities, an eager outlook on learning, and the learner’s leeway to pursue their calling over rote learning and fear-driven commitment to education.</p>.<p>Hence, parents now often select schools first and boards second, reversing the old decision hierarchy. This also means greater openness to open schooling, provided the learner has the desired exposure. In this regard, NIOS fits squarely in the picture because many brick-and-mortar schools allow either double enrollment or are dedicated study centres with added facilities and a flexible schedule accommodating the learner’s needs.</p>.<p>These schools, attuned to their learners' aspirations, offer several benefits beyond a flexible schedule. Regularly held classes ensure discipline and make it easy to clear doubts. Moreover, beyond the five to seven subjects required to complete their board exams, the world-class study-centre-cum-school also offers extracurricular activities, opportunities to interact with peers, and the benefits of affiliation with full-time boards.</p>.<p>Additionally, many learners attending these advanced, hybrid schools leverage their time and the school resources to build portfolios and skill sets that universities abroad reward. The respective proofs of learning strengthen their application.</p>.<p>NIOS study resources undergo the same degree of scrutiny as those from popular boards such as the CBSE, as it is also a national board with NCERT textbooks. It is safe to say that NIOS is driving a quiet revolution as end-stakeholders increasingly take charge of their education.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is the director of a Bengaluru-based education institution)</em></p> <p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>