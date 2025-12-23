<p>When discussing a student’s career or field of interest, we typically consider the choices they make after 12th grade. However, students begin building their foundation much earlier than we realise.</p><p>For example, imagine a child thinking: Why does the colour of the sky change from blue to orange in the evening? How does a simple flower grow into a fruit? How does snow travel to become river water? These small steps are not merely expressions of curiosity but the first steps toward developing scientific thinking.</p><p>Forensics is often portrayed as a field characterised by high-tech laboratories, intricate casework, and rapid breakthroughs. But behind every forensic expert lies a strong foundation of curiosity, scientific discipline, and problem-solving abilities, qualities that early STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning naturally nurtures.</p><p><strong>Curiosity begins in classrooms</strong></p><p>In a school in Gurugram that I visited, a group of Class 4 students was conducting experiments on how different powders react when mixed with vinegar. They were not learning forensics; they were simply exploring chemical reactions as part of a science activity. But what stayed with me was one student’s reaction: “If two things look the same, how do we know they are not the same?”</p><p>This question is, in essence, the beginning of forensic thinking. Forensic experts rely heavily on identifying, differentiating, and analysing small details that most people overlook. When children learn to question why two similar-looking substances behave differently, or why certain materials leave specific residues, they are unknowingly developing the habits that underpin forensic practice.</p><p>Forensic science demands exceptional observational abilities; a misplaced object or an unusual pattern can alter the course of an investigation. Observation does not develop suddenly; it emerges through repeated exposure to structured scientific activities.</p><p>During a workshop in Dehradun, I saw another simple but powerful moment. Students were building small robotic cars with light sensors. One child pointed out, “My robot is turning even when the light is not so bright. Something is wrong.” He then checked each wire connection, tested different light sources, and ultimately resolved the issue. This wasn’t just robotics; it was early training in noticing anomalies, isolating variables, and connecting cause with effect.</p><p>These are the same habits a forensic investigator uses at a crime scene: What is out of place? What could have caused this? Which variable changed? Early STEM learning doesn’t teach crime-solving directly, but it builds a mindset capable of it.</p>.<p><strong>Hands-on learning</strong></p>.<p>Modern forensics relies on advanced technologies like AI-driven analysis, digital forensics, 3D crime reconstruction, DNA sequencing, and more. For future professionals, familiarity with tools, technology and logical interfaces becomes an advantage.</p>.<p>Children today who engage with STEM labs, robotics kits, coding platforms, and simple sensor-based experiments develop an ease with technology early in life. Years ago, a student from a rural school in Uttar Pradesh shared something very telling after assembling his first basic circuit: "If I can understand this, I think I can understand anything that works with logic."

This confidence is invaluable. Forensic science can appear intimidating to new learners. However, children who grow up decoding patterns, using small devices, or building mechanical models approach advanced tools with curiosity rather than fear.

Every forensic investigation is essentially a problem waiting to be solved. Evidence rarely presents itself neatly. Investigators work backwards, testing hypotheses, eliminating errors, and following logical sequences, a process identical to what STEM education encourages.</p>.<p>When students participate in STEM challenges, whether it is debugging a code, balancing forces in a bridge model, or designing a small machine that performs a task, they learn a crucial skill: failure is data. What didn’t work often teaches more than what did.</p>.<p><strong>Ethics, discipline and scientific temper</strong></p>.<p>Young learners exposed to STEM disciplines also develop a respect for procedures, data integrity, and systematic documentation, all of which are critical to forensic science. Science experiments teach children that data cannot be manipulated and observations must be recorded correctly. These small classroom behaviours later evolve into professional ethics.</p>.<p>In one classroom in Jaipur, a student insisted on redoing her chemistry experiment because she felt she had not measured the solution correctly the first time. Her teacher praised her integrity more than her final result. That moment demonstrated the roots of scientific honesty, an attribute deeply valued in forensic laboratories, where accuracy and ethics directly impact justice.</p>.<p>The technology is growing in India, and so are the crime rates. Therefore, there is a need for forensic experts who understand science well, think critically, and are proficient in technology. </p>.<p>Starting early is always good, and when these children are introduced to STEM learning, they become better prepared for the future. It shapes children who are unafraid to explore, patient in the face of failure, keen observers, and grounded in logic. These qualities form the backbone of the forensic professionals we will rely on in the future.</p>.<p>By giving children opportunities to experiment, question, observe, and build today, we are quietly preparing them for some of the most challenging and impactful careers of tomorrow, including the fascinating world of forensic science.</p>