Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Prakash Ambedkar questions whether Sharad Pawar met Dawood Ibrahim

“I have not made any allegations but I have just put forth some facts,” he said.

When contacted, NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that Ambedkar has donned the costume of the BJP. “Ambedkar is trying to set a false narrative ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls on behalf of the BJP…after all he is the B-Team of the BJP,” Crasto told DH on Friday evening. “This is not something new. Every time an election comes, Ambedkar does that on behalf of BJP.”

Ambedkar has further said that a Chief Minister cannot travel abroad without the sanction of the Centre. “Did the Central government allow him to attend the meeting in California then? If Pawar was given permission by the Central government at that time, then was he allowed to go to Dubai and meet Dawood Ibrahim? And were those meetings reported to the central government?,” he asked.