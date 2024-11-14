Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Two hurt as strong winds damage makeshift structure raised for Kharge’s rally in Nashik

Just as the rally was about to start, strong winds lashed the area, damaging a temporary structure set up for the event.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 12:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 12:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us