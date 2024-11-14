Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Two hurt as strong winds damage makeshift structure raised for Kharge’s rally in Nashik

<p>Mumbai: A temporary structure erected for a rally of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Maharashtra’s Nashik district was damaged on Thursday due to strong winds, police said.</p><p>Two persons suffered minor injuries in the incident that occurred in the afternoon in the Trimbak area, where the senior Congress leader was to address a public gathering ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections, an official said.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Cash, liquor, arms worth Rs 49 cr seized in Nashik since MCC came into effect.<p>Just as the rally was about to start, strong winds lashed the area, damaging a temporary structure set up for the event. The curtains tied to the structure also got torn, he said.</p><p>Two party supporters, who had come to attend the programme, suffered non-serious injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital, the official said.</p><p>Kharge’s rally began after the winds subsided, he added.</p>