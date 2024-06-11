Home
Mohan Majhi picked for Odisha CM post | List of state's former CMs

After BJP witnessed a great win in Odisha, the party has picked Mohan Charan Majhi as the new CM, ending the 24-year-old reign of BJD's Naveen Paitnaik. The BJP legislature party elected the new CM and two deputy CMs at a meeting in Bhubaneswar. Majhi has already approached the Governor to form the new government. Majhi and his Council of Ministers will take oath on June 12. BJP stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats, while the BJD managed to win 51 seats. Congress bagged 14 constituencies and CPI (M) secured one, while three Independent candidates also emerged victorious. Let us take a look at all the chief ministers Odisha had in past years.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 16:05 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 16:05 IST

Harekrushna MahatabParty: INC Constituency: East Bhadrak constituency and Soro Tenure: Jan 26, 1950, to May 12, 1950; Oct 19,1956 to Feb 25, 1961

Harekrushna Mahatab

Party: INC

Constituency: East Bhadrak constituency and Soro

Tenure: Jan 26, 1950, to May 12, 1950; Oct 19,1956 to Feb 25, 1961

Credit: Govt of Odisha

Nabakrushna ChoudhuriParty: INC Constituency: Barchana Tenure: May 12 to 1950-Oct 1956

Nabakrushna Choudhuri

Party: INC

Constituency: Barchana

Tenure: May 12 to 1950-Oct 1956

Credit: Indian Culture website

Biju Patnaik Party: Janata DalConstituency: Choudwar and Bhubaneshwar Tenure: June 23, 1961, to Oct 1963 and March 5, 1990, to March 15, 1995

Biju Patnaik

Party: Janata Dal

Constituency: Choudwar and Bhubaneshwar

Tenure: June 23, 1961, to Oct 1963 and March 5, 1990, to March 15, 1995

Credit: Credit: Govt of Odisha

Biren MitraParty: INC Constituency: Cuttack City Tenure: Oct 2, 1963, to Feb 1965

Biren Mitra

Party: INC

Constituency: Cuttack City

Tenure: Oct 2, 1963, to Feb 1965

Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website

Sadashiva TripathyParty: INCConstituency: Omerkote Tenure: Feb 21, 1965, to March 8, 1967

Sadashiva Tripathy

Party: INC

Constituency: Omerkote

Tenure: Feb 21, 1965, to March 8, 1967

Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website

Rajendra Narayan Singh DeoParty: Swatantra PartyConstituency: Bolangir Tenure: March 8, 1967, to Jan 9, 1971

Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo

Party: Swatantra Party

Constituency: Bolangir

Tenure: March 8, 1967, to Jan 9, 1971

Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website

Bishwanath DasParty: Independent leader Constituency: Rourkela Tenure: April 3, 1971, to June 14, 1972

Bishwanath Das

Party: Independent leader

Constituency: Rourkela

Tenure: April 3, 1971, to June 14, 1972

Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website

Nandini SatpathyParty: INCConstituency: Cuttack Tenure: June 14, 1972, to March 3, 1973;1974 to 1976.

Nandini Satpathy

Party: INC

Constituency: Cuttack

Tenure: June 14, 1972, to March 3, 1973;1974 to 1976.

Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website

Binayak AcharyaParty: INC Constituency: Berhampur Tenure: Dec 29, 1976 to April 30, 1977

Binayak Acharya

Party: INC

Constituency: Berhampur

Tenure: Dec 29, 1976 to April 30, 1977

Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website

Nilamani RoutrayParty: Janata PartyConstituency: BasudevpurTenure: June 26, 1977 to Feb 17, 1980

Nilamani Routray

Party: Janata Party

Constituency: Basudevpur

Tenure: June 26, 1977 to Feb 17, 1980

Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website

Janaki Ballabh PatnaikParty: INCConstituency: AthagarhTenure: March 15, 1995 to Feb 17, 1999

Janaki Ballabh Patnaik

Party: INC

Constituency: Athagarh

Tenure: March 15, 1995 to Feb 17, 1999

Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website

Hemananda BiswalParty: INCConstituency: LaikeraTenure: Dec 7, 1989 to March 5, 1990 and Dec 6, 1999 to March 5, 2000

Hemananda Biswal

Party: INC

Constituency: Laikera

Tenure: Dec 7, 1989 to March 5, 1990 and Dec 6, 1999 to March 5, 2000

Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website

Giridhar GamangParty: INCConstituency: LaxmipurTenure: Feb 17, 1999 to Dec 6, 1999

Giridhar Gamang

Party: INC

Constituency: Laxmipur

Tenure: Feb 17, 1999 to Dec 6, 1999

Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website

Naveen PatnaikParty: Biju Janata DalConstituency: HinjiliTenure: March 5, 2000 to 2024

Naveen Patnaik

Party: Biju Janata Dal

Constituency: Hinjili

Tenure: March 5, 2000 to 2024

Credit: X/@Naveen_Odisha

Published 11 June 2024, 16:05 IST
