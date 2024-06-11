Mohan Majhi picked for Odisha CM post | List of state's former CMs

Harekrushna Mahatab
Party: INC
Constituency: East Bhadrak constituency and Soro
Tenure: Jan 26, 1950, to May 12, 1950; Oct 19,1956 to Feb 25, 1961
Nabakrushna Choudhuri
Party: INC
Constituency: Barchana
Tenure: May 12 to 1950-Oct 1956
Credit: Indian Culture website
Biju Patnaik
Party: Janata Dal
Constituency: Choudwar and Bhubaneshwar
Tenure: June 23, 1961, to Oct 1963 and March 5, 1990, to March 15, 1995
Credit: Credit: Govt of Odisha
Biren Mitra
Party: INC
Constituency: Cuttack City
Tenure: Oct 2, 1963, to Feb 1965
Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website
Sadashiva Tripathy
Party: INC
Constituency: Omerkote
Tenure: Feb 21, 1965, to March 8, 1967
Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website
Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo
Party: Swatantra Party
Constituency: Bolangir
Tenure: March 8, 1967, to Jan 9, 1971
Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website
Bishwanath Das
Party: Independent leader
Constituency: Rourkela
Tenure: April 3, 1971, to June 14, 1972
Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website
Nandini Satpathy
Party: INC
Constituency: Cuttack
Tenure: June 14, 1972, to March 3, 1973;1974 to 1976.
Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website
Binayak Acharya
Party: INC
Constituency: Berhampur
Tenure: Dec 29, 1976 to April 30, 1977
Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website
Nilamani Routray
Party: Janata Party
Constituency: Basudevpur
Tenure: June 26, 1977 to Feb 17, 1980
Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website
Janaki Ballabh Patnaik
Party: INC
Constituency: Athagarh
Tenure: March 15, 1995 to Feb 17, 1999
Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website
Hemananda Biswal
Party: INC
Constituency: Laikera
Tenure: Dec 7, 1989 to March 5, 1990 and Dec 6, 1999 to March 5, 2000
Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website
Giridhar Gamang
Party: INC
Constituency: Laxmipur
Tenure: Feb 17, 1999 to Dec 6, 1999
Credit: Chief Minister of Odisha website
Naveen Patnaik
Party: Biju Janata Dal
Constituency: Hinjili
Tenure: March 5, 2000 to 2024
Published 11 June 2024, 16:05 IST