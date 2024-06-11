Mohan Majhi picked for Odisha CM post | List of state's former CMs

After BJP witnessed a great win in Odisha, the party has picked Mohan Charan Majhi as the new CM, ending the 24-year-old reign of BJD's Naveen Paitnaik. The BJP legislature party elected the new CM and two deputy CMs at a meeting in Bhubaneswar. Majhi has already approached the Governor to form the new government. Majhi and his Council of Ministers will take oath on June 12. BJP stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats, while the BJD managed to win 51 seats. Congress bagged 14 constituencies and CPI (M) secured one, while three Independent candidates also emerged victorious. Let us take a look at all the chief ministers Odisha had in past years.