New Odisha CM's council of ministers has farmers, engineers, businessmen

Bhubaneswar: Of the 16 members of the council of ministers headed by Mohan Charan Majhi, two are engineers, one is an advocate while others are either farmers or businessmen.
Majh's ministry also has two deputy chief ministers - KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.
Suresh Pujari, a cabinet minister and former MP, is an advocate besides being a sports promoter.
Suryabanshi Suraj and Ganeshram Singh Khuntia are engineers. Suraj is also a Law graduate.
“I will be happy to get any engineering department or IT department,” Ganeshram said.
Mukesh Mahaling, a cabinet minister, holds a doctorate degree and is an academician.
Rabinarayan Naik, a four-time MLA, Nityananda Gond and Krushna Chandra Patra are farmers.
Prithiviraj Harichandan, son of Chhattisgarh Governor BB Harichandan, is a post-graduate in zoology and a farmer. He is a first time MLA.
Bibhuti Bhasan Jena, Krushnachandra Mohapatra, Gokulananda Mallik are also farners while Pradeep Bala Samanta and Sampad Chandra Swain are businessmen.
Published 12 June 2024, 20:34 IST