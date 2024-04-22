Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 | BJD announces names of 6 more candidates, drops 5 sitting MLAs

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced the names of six more candidates for the Assembly elections, denying nomination to five sitting MLAs.
With the announcement of six names, the BJD has so far announced the names of 141 candidates for the 147 Assembly constituencies.
The five sitting MLAs denied tickets were Simran Nayak of Hindol, Raghunandan Das of Balikuda-Ersama, Subrat Tatariu of Raghunathpalli, Sunanda Das of Bari and Sudam Marndi of Bangirpossi.
Marndi has been fielded by the BJD from the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat while his wife Ranjita Marndi has been nominated by the regional party from the Bangirpossi Assembly segment.
The BJD has renominated state sports minister Tushar Kanti Behera from the Kakatpur Assembly segment in Puri district.
Patnaik offered BJD nomination to wives of two sitting MLAs - Sudam Marndi and Subrat Taraiu. Marndi's wife Ranjita Marndi has got the ticket from Bangirpossi and Taraiu's wife Archana Behera has been fielded from Rathunathpali.
The BJD has nominated Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu from Hindol Assembly segment, Sarad Prassana Jena from Balikuda-Ersama and Biswaranjan Mallick from Bari Assembly constituency.
The opposition BJP has announced the names of 132 candidates while the Congress named 135 nominees.
(Published 22 April 2024, 09:35 IST)