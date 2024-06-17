Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: Patnaik likely to become Leader of Opposition

Bhubaneswar: BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to become the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly as the regional outfit has scheduled its first legislature party meeting on Wednesday.

This could be Patnaik's first time as leader of opposition (LoP) in his political career, which began in 1997.

Patnaik served as the CM of Odisha five consecutive times from 2000 until June 2024. If Patnaik takes on the role of LoP, the party may elect a deputy leader to handle day-to-day activities in the Assembly, party sources said.