Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets BJD leaders to select candidates for 4 LS seats, 28 assembly segments

Bhubaneswar: As the process for a pre-poll alliance with the BJP is in limbo, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday held discussions with his party leaders for selecting candidates for four Lok Sabha seats and their corresponding 28 assembly segments.

He reviewed political situations in the Aska, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar and Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituencies.

Of these four parliamentary seats, Aska, Berhampur, and Kandhamal are now held by the BJD while the BJP won the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency five years ago.