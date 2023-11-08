JOIN US
Homeelectionsrajasthan

Amit Shah narrowly escapes as his vehicle comes in contact with power cable in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape on Tuesday when a 'rath' in which he was travelling came in contact with an electric wire in Rajasthan's Nagaur.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 03:04 IST

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape on Tuesday when a 'rath' in which he was travelling came in contact with an electric wire in Rajasthan's Nagaur.

The incident occurred when Shah's cavalcade was moving to Parbatsar from Bidiyad village to address an election rally. While passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' (specially designed vehicle) touched the power line which led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire.

A video of the incident also surfaced online.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an inquiry into the incident will be conducted. The other vehicles behind the Shah's 'rath' immediately stopped and electricity was cut off.

Shah was shifted to another vehicle in which he moved to Parbatsar and addressed the rally. He addressed three rallies in Kuchaman, Makrana and Nagaur in support of the party candidates for the November 25 assembly elections.

Published 08 November 2023, 03:04 IST
