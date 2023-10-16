'Ignored' Raje has little options, say political observers

Although Raje has said BJP workers should be given more importance in the recent executive meeting, political observers say a few of her known supporters have started keeping distance from her. This was visible when she visited Banswara recently. “This was unthinkable earlier. Some of her supporters may be wary now as the central leadership has clearly indicated that Raje is not in the offing for the top post.”

Another political analyst Anil Shekhawat says : “There is an attempt to keep Raje in a confused state. She is given a prominent seat on stage, and home minister Amit Shah lets her speak. But at Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Jaipur, she was perhaps not allowed to, sending many nuanced political signals.The Parivartan yatras from four different corners of the state were also helmed by central leaders. Raje at the most can dent the BJP prospects by not supporting the candidates and nothing much else, it seems now. It is too late now for dissent.”

He adds : “If BJP’s second list denies tickets to her other loyalists like Ashok Parnami, Prahlad Gunjal, then it would be amply clear that Raje perhaps would have no big role in the party. Raje being a grassroots leader is still the strongest contender for the top post amongst the many others like Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhwat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ashwini Vaishnav, state head C P Joshi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Opposition leader Rajendra Rathore and others. But one never knows what the top two leaders are thinking. They might bring in some rank outsider or spring a surprise like Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand, who even lost the election.”

Meanwhile, sensing trouble from rebel candidates, J P Nadda is in Udaipur and Jodhpur today, meeting leaders at the divisional level and hoping for damage control, before bringing out the second list. The second list is hoping to have names of big state leaders and on those seats, where the BJP is said to be strong. Also there is bound to be discussion on BJP’s challenge against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his constituency, Sardarshahar.