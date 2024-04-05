In tough turf Churu, BJP ropes in PM Modi to up the ante

Talking about his relationship with Devendra, Modi said that he had decided upon Devendra when he met his mother - a poor and illiterate woman who had nurtured a dream of her son bringing laurels to the country. Devendra had fulfilled her dreams in the sports field, and now he aims to do so in politics. Modi reminded the audience that the country and the party could never forget the achievements and glory brought to the nation by its sportsmen and women, and that one way of acknowledging it was by giving them tickets to contest.

However, all may not be well for BJP in this Jat-dominated belt.

With a 14 per cent Jat population in the state, Jats dominate the districts of Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Churu, along with sizeable populations in adjoining districts of Nagaur, Bikaner, Barmer, Tonk and Ajmer.

The farmers, who are mainly Jats, have been fighting for a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops and have sided with the farmers’ agitation. The Agniveer scheme, which allows youths aged between 17 and 21 to enrol as Agniveers for a period of four years in the Army after which only 25 per cent would be reabsorbed and the rest would have to fend for themselves, has also not been received well in the region.

Moreover, the BJP’s mishandling of India’s top women wrestlers’ sexual harassment complaint against Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has not gone down well with the community. Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik’s outburst about Pulwama attack, who is also a Jat, and the treatment meted out to him, has also enraged the community.