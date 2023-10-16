Kharge sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan with ERCP in focus, attacks Modi over 'red diary' issue

Jaipur: Complimenting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the unique Right to Health Act, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today flagged off the Rajasthan Congress poll campaign, aligning it with the emotive poll issue of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in Baran district, some 320 km from the state capital.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and other leaders were present today.

The state is going to polls on November 25, whose results would be declared on December 3.