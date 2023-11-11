Chief ministers who have completed full terms in Rajasthan

With 1,875 candidates in the fray, Rajasthan is all set to go to polls on November 25 to elect all 200 members of the state's Legislative Assembly. The poll results will be out on December 3, marking the fate of key contenders, including the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).
In the 2018 assembly elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) emerged victorious and formed the state government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister. The party won 100 seats, short of a majority by only 1 seat while BJP managed to win 73 seats. BJP suffered a massive failure compared to the last elections where it had won with a clear majority of 163 seats.
As the high-powered election campaigns are progressing in the state, here is a look at all chief ministers who have completed a full term there.
Mohan Lal Sukhadia of the Indian National Congress served multiple complete terms as chief minister from 1954 to 1957, 1957 to 1962, and 1962 to 1967.
Ashok Gehlot of the Congress party completed a full term as chief minister while serving between 1998 to 2003. He has also served another full term from 2008 to 2013. Gehlot, who is the incumbent CM, started his current term on December 17, 2018, and has served 4 years and 328 days in office to date.
BJP leader Vasundhara Raje who contested from Jhalrapatan seat served as the CM from 2003 to 2008. She has served another full term from 2013 to 2018, amounting to a total of 10 years and 8 days in office.
Cong’s Mohan Lal Sukhadia holds the record as the longest-serving chief minister of Rajasthan. He has served as CM for about 17 years.