Chief ministers who have completed full terms in Rajasthan

As the high-powered election campaigns are progressing in the state, here is a look at all chief ministers who have completed a full term there.

Mohan Lal Sukhadia of the Indian National Congress served multiple complete terms as chief minister from 1954 to 1957, 1957 to 1962, and 1962 to 1967.

Ashok Gehlot of the Congress party completed a full term as chief minister while serving between 1998 to 2003. He has also served another full term from 2008 to 2013. Gehlot, who is the incumbent CM, started his current term on December 17, 2018, and has served 4 years and 328 days in office to date.

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje who contested from Jhalrapatan seat served as the CM from 2003 to 2008. She has served another full term from 2013 to 2018, amounting to a total of 10 years and 8 days in office.

Cong’s Mohan Lal Sukhadia holds the record as the longest-serving chief minister of Rajasthan. He has served as CM for about 17 years.