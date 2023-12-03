JOIN US
Homeelectionsrajasthan

LIVE
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results Constituency-wise Updates: Lowest of 14 rounds of counting for Ajmer South seat

The Election Commission will soon start counting results of the Rajasthan Assembly Elections. Will Ashok Gehlot be able to hold on to power or will the lotus bloom once again in Rajasthan? Follow constituency-wise result updates only with DH!
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 23:26 IST

23:2602 Dec 2023

In total, 2,552 tables have been set up for counting. There will be 4,180 rounds for EVM vote counting: Rajasthan CEO

21:3702 Dec 2023

Currently, the Congress has 107 MLAs, BJP 70, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, CPI (M) two and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) two, Rashtriya Lok Dal one in the assembly. There are 13 Independents in the House. Two seats (Udaipur and Karanpur) are vacant

21:3702 Dec 2023

Rajasthan recorded a 75.45 per cent voter turnout on November 25, higher than the 74.71 per cent in 2018

21:3702 Dec 2023

Highest of 34 rounds of counting will be held for the Shio assembly constituency (Barmer) and the lowest of 14 rounds for Ajmer South constituency: CEO Praveen Gupta

16:4002 Dec 2023

(Published 02 December 2023, 22:36 IST)
