Rajasthan Assembly Election Results Constituency-wise Updates: Lowest of 14 rounds of counting for Ajmer South seat
The Election Commission will soon start counting results of the Rajasthan Assembly Elections. Will Ashok Gehlot be able to hold on to power or will the lotus bloom once again in Rajasthan? Follow constituency-wise result updates only with DH!
In total, 2,552 tables have been set up for counting. There will be 4,180 rounds for EVM vote counting: Rajasthan CEO
21:3702 Dec 2023
Currently, the Congress has 107 MLAs, BJP 70, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, CPI (M) two and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) two, Rashtriya Lok Dal one in the assembly. There are 13 Independents in the House. Two seats (Udaipur and Karanpur) are vacant
21:3702 Dec 2023
Rajasthan recorded a 75.45 per cent voter turnout on November 25, higher than the 74.71 per cent in 2018
21:3702 Dec 2023
Highest of 34 rounds of counting will be held for the Shio assembly constituency (Barmer) and the lowest of 14 rounds for Ajmer South constituency: CEO Praveen Gupta
16:4002 Dec 2023
